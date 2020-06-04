Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an ATM explosion in the city’s Logan section. Police say three men blew up an ATM inside of the New Far East Palace Restaurant at 1800 W Ruscomb St.
Surveillance video shows as one suspect enters the restaurant just before 11 p.m. Tuesday and warns a customer to leave the business.
Police say a second man enters and lights an explosive device, while a third holds the door.
After the explosion, the suspects remove around $2,000 from the machine.
No one was injured.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
