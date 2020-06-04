HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — Justin Riegel, the Philmont Country Club’s PGA Director of Golf, died Wednesday after a giant tree smashed into the clubhouse, PGA Reach Philadelphia announced on Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the country club on Tomlinson Road as crews worked to free Riegel after severe storms rolled through Montgomery County around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
“Justin worked as a PGA Assistant Professional at Aronimink G.C., Wilmington C.C. and Gulph Mills G.C. He earned his first PGA Head Professional position at French Creek G.C. and then moved on to Philmont C.C. as PGA Head Professional, and most recently, PGA Director of Golf. Justin was also very involved with the Philadelphia PGA Section, serving on a number of committees and as chair of the Philadelphia Assistants Organization. In 2015, he was selected as the Section PGA Assistant Golf Professional of the Year. A friend to so many of us, gone too early,” PGA Reach Philadelphia wrote in a Facebook post.
Riegel was one of three people who died in Montgomery County during Wednesday’s storm.
“During the hour of 12 to 1 p.m., there were 1,537 911 calls. I know some people were concerned that they weren’t able to get through to 911, that it was simply an issue of that kind of volume,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Riegel’s family.
