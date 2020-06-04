PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will be under a citywide curfew for a sixth straight night. The curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts through 6 a.m. Friday.
This comes as several peaceful George Floyd protests are planned for Thursday afternoon.
FULL COVERAGE OF GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS
City officials will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide updates on the ongoing demonstrations across Philadelphia.
Over 700 arrests have been made since Saturday after some protests turned violent and looters ransacked businesses. The National Guard is still deployed in the city.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Charges against Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin have been upgraded to second-degree unintentional murder in the death of Floyd after kneeling on his neck for several minutes while placing him in custody. Three other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, all face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
You must log in to post a comment.