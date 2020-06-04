Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools and colleges in Pennsylvania may resume in-person instruction beginning in July. However, the Philadelphia School District says it will not open just yet.
On Thursday, Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said the district needs time to prepare its buildings and establish guidelines.
Consequently, the district might even push back its start date until later in 2020. The beginning of the 2020-21 academic year may be part virtual and part in-person.
The state is requiring districts to adopt their own health and safety procedures and they must meet both state and federal guidelines.
