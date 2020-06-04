CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia. A man was shot while sitting outside in East Germantown.

It happened just after midnight on the 200 block of East Ashmead Street. Police say the victim was sitting in a chair on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times in both legs. He’s in stable condition.

Investigators are now working to determine a motive and police are still looking for the shooter.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

