PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia. A man was shot while sitting outside in East Germantown.
It happened just after midnight on the 200 block of East Ashmead Street. Police say the victim was sitting in a chair on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire.
The victim was shot multiple times in both legs. He’s in stable condition.
Investigators are now working to determine a motive and police are still looking for the shooter.
