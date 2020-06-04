PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux took to Twitter on Wednesday night to say that he is committing to “become a true ally” in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The 32-year-old Giroux released a statement on his Twitter account with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, in which he begins by saying that though he has been quiet, he has been listening and learning. And, after doing so, he says that he wants those protesting and calling for justice that “I am here, I see you and I stand with you.”

Giroux says that while growing up in a small town in Canada, he didn’t really experience or get taught about diversity. It was only upon coming to Philadelphia that he began to see how much bigger life is than what he previously thought. He says that he sees “white privilege firsthand every day” and now that he sees and understands it, he wants to be better.

Giroux ends the statement promising to be a better ally and to teach his son. And he says that he will get involved by doing more than just sending a tweet.

The full statement reads as follows:

“Over the past few days I’ve remained relatively quiet regarding the murder of George Floyd. Although silent, I was listening and I was truly learning. And although I will never be able to really understand what so many of you go through every day, I want you all to know I am here, I see you and I stand with you. My family stands with you. I will try to understand better. I will hold others accountable and I will speak up. I will work hard to further educate myself and encourage others to do the same. Growing up in a small town, I was never truly educated on diversity. It was only when I came to Philadelphia that I realized life is so much bigger than I thought it was. I deeply love Philadelphia. But I see white privilege firsthand every day. I see that clearly now. I didn’t understand before but I do now. But I can be better. I want to be better. To become a true ally and to properly teach my son. To stand up for what is right. To not just send a tweet but to be part of the solution. You have my word. G”

Giroux’s statement follows that of the team itself on Tuesday.