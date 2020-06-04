Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Various Apple Stores were looted when peaceful protests turned violent across the United States. The looters who stole iPhones are now seeing messages pop up on the screen.
The message instructs the person to return the stolen phone to the store it was stolen from — for example, the store on Walnut Street in Philadelphia.
It also warns the phone is being tracked.
Apple confirms it has software loaded on demo phones that can disable and track them.
