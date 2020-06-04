CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Kensington. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of Emerald Street.

Authorities say a 43-year-old man was shot five times — twice in the chest, twice in his right arm and once in his abdomen — and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

A 45-year-old man was shot twice in the back, police say. He’s currently in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments