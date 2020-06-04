



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County commissioner is the subject of criticism for his comments about Black Lives Matter. Hundreds of protesters turned out in Norristown Thursday.

They want Republican Commissioner Joe Gale to resign after he called Black Lives Matter a hate group.

Gale’s controversial statements aren’t going over well with many in the community. On Thursday, there was a lot of action being taken against him.

Right out front of the county courthouse, protesters called for Gale to resign, chanting “Joe must go.”

“I can’t be complacent in a community where we’re represented by a guy that calls Black Lives Matter a terror group,” Montgomery County resident Cam George said.

After last weekend’s looting in Philadelphia following George Floyd protests, Gale took to social media.

“The perpetrators of this urban, domestic terror are radical, left-wing hate groups like Black Lives Matter,” Gale said. “This organization, in particular, screams racism not to expose bigotry and injustice, but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities.”

Sixers forward Tobias Harris immediately called for Gale’s resignation.

I honestly can’t believe what I’m reading. @JoeGalePA Black Lives Matter a hate group?! This statement and your whole press release at that is disgusting to read. RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/Zm8PusSeGF — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 2, 2020

“I’m just disgusted that someone that represents our county decided to speak on behalf of our county, saying something that so much of us disagree with and find abhorrent,” resident Paige Peterson said.

“It’s important to me that things change. We can’t go on like this,” resident Theresa Coleman said.

Commissioner Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh and Vice Chair Ken Lawrence took the strongest step legally available and voted to censor Gale on Thursday.

There is an online petition for Gale to resign, So far, there are 78,000 signatures.

Gale responded in a tweet, saying he speaks for millions of Pennsylvanians and Americans, and will not resign.