PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-alarm fire burned through three homes on the 15,000 block of Beverly Drive in Philadelphia’s Somerton section Wednesday afternoon. Officials say each building had four units and a total of 12 units were impacted by the fire.
Firefighters were called out just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene as firefighters battle the blaze, which was placed under controlled at 5:45 p.m.
Officials say a firefighter was injured battling the blaze. They’re being treated, but there’s no word on their condition.
It’s unclear what started the fire.
