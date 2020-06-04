Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-alarm fire is burning through at least six homes on the 15,000 block of Beverly Drive in Philadelphia’s Somerton section. Officials say the homes are unoccupied.
Firefighters were called out just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and the blaze has only grown since. Chopper 3 was over the scene as firefighters battle the blaze.
So far, no word on what may have sparked the flames.
No injuries have been reported yet.
