BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) – A prestigious summer camp based in Montgomery County is now offering full refunds after canceling in-person camps for the summer. Eyewitness News first reported ESF camps was under fire for taking money from parents — in many cases, thousands of dollars — but not offering full refunds when they canceled summer camps.
ESF Camps has more than a dozen locations in Pennsylvania, one at The Haverford School and what it calls its Winter Headquarters in Bryn Mawr, and also in New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Connecticut.
Two weeks ago, the ESF Camps director announced on YouTube that in-person camps will be canceled for the summer due to health concerns from COVID-19. Parents said they were told no refunds would be given for anyone who requested one past April 1.
Instead, they were offered one of three options: a digital camp where a child essentially spends part of the summer in front of a computer and parents get a discount next year; parents can also apply their parent for next year and on top of that get a 20% credit; or if parents just want a refund, ESF would automatically take 30% of what they already paid due to “unrecoverable costs,” while parents get the rest in increments over the next year.
But parents in Montgomery County say Eyewitness News is getting results after our recent report. Parents say ESF Camps is now offering full refunds.
ESF didn’t return repeated requests for comment.
CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.
