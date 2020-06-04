WATCH LIVE:Memorial Service Honoring George Floyd Taking Place In Minneapolis
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a firecracker was thrown on to the porch of a North Philadelphia home on Thursday morning. Police and fire crews arrived to the 2300 block of Diamond Street, just after 10:30 a.m.

A man inside the home told police he was lying on the couch when he heard a loud boom outside.

Investigators say an M-1000 was thrown onto the porch.

There is no structural damage to the porch and no one was injured.

The bomb squad is on the scene.

