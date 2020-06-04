Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a firecracker was thrown on to the porch of a North Philadelphia home on Thursday morning. Police and fire crews arrived to the 2300 block of Diamond Street, just after 10:30 a.m.
A man inside the home told police he was lying on the couch when he heard a loud boom outside.
Investigators say an M-1000 was thrown onto the porch.
There is no structural damage to the porch and no one was injured.
The bomb squad is on the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.