Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an ATM explosion in the city’s Logan section. Police say three men blew up an ATM inside of the New Far East Palace Restaurant at 1800 W. Ruscomb St.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an ATM explosion in the city’s Logan section. Police say three men blew up an ATM inside of the New Far East Palace Restaurant at 1800 W. Ruscomb St.
Surveillance video shows as one suspect enters the restaurant just before 11 p.m. Tuesday and warns a customer to leave the business.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say a second man enters and lights an explosive device, while a third holds the door.
After the explosion, the suspects remove around $2,000 from the machine.
No one was injured.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
You must log in to post a comment.