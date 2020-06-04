PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia ShopRite stores that were looted last weekend plan to reopen in the coming days. The stores in Allegheny West and Parkside, operated by the Brown family, will open on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
The ShopRite of Fox Street, located at Fox & Roberts Streets in Allegheny West, will have a celebration and reopening on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
The ShopRite of Parkside, located at ParkWest Town Center, is scheduled to reopen Sunday, June 7 at 7 a.m.
Owner Jeff Brown says looters ravaged his Parkside store for 15 hours straight, taking whatever they wanted from the pharmacy, liquor department and cash register.
“Our family is deeply committed to these communities and would not walk away and leave these neighborhoods without a supermarket to rely on,” Brown said in a statement. “We know how the neighborhoods depend on us for their livelihood, not only for food, but also for jobs and other assistance. While this has been a traumatic time for all, with our employees being essential workers and struggling through the pandemic and now these looting incidents, we are proud of the unbelievable efforts to get these stores re-opened.”
The openings will begin with a prayer and a community celebration.
