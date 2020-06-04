PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say 176 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will reopen for limited in-store sales Friday, including many in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Philadelphia and the surrounding counties are slated to enter the yellow reopening phase Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the 176 stores opening Friday are located in the following counties: 14 in Berks County, 31 in Bucks County, 19 in Chester County, 17 in Delaware County, 13 in Lackawanna County, 19 in Lancaster County, 17 in Lehigh County, 33 in Montgomery County and 13 in Northampton County.
However, 31 Philadelphia stores will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to damage suffered during last weekend’s looting. Curbside pickup will resume at 17 Philadelphia stores on Friday.
The stores will limit the number of customers allowed inside at a time. No more than 25 people, including employees and customers, can be in the store at once.
Masks are required and social distancing must be followed.
The first hour of each day will be dedicated to seniors and those at high risk for contracting coronavirus.
