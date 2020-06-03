CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials say someone tried to blow up an ATM at a gas station in South Philadelphia but the explosive failed to fully detonate. This is good news because the machine on Passyunk Avenue and 21st Street is just 15 feet away from a gas pump.

Attempt To Blow Up Gas Station ATM In South Philadelphia Fails

Making matters worse, the owner of the gas station says he just got a fresh supply of 13,000 gallons of fuel.

Sources say dozens of ATMs have been destroyed this week during the unrest.

