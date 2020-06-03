Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 26-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night. It happened at the intersection of 61st Street and Buist Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Police say the man was shot in the left arm and abdomen. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the left leg. He is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
