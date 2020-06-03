



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms swept through the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, downing multiple trees and ripping roofs off buildings. Over 330,000 customers across the region lost power after storms packing 70 to 80 mph winds hit the area.

The Crossings at Stanbridge in Lansdale suffered a partial roof collapse when the storms barreled through the area. One person making a delivery was not injured.

Partial roof collapse at the Crossings at Stanbridge in Lansdale. Electric wires came down with it. One guy making a delivery escaped injury. Thankfully he was still inside when the roof came crashing down. Now waiting to see if his car made it… @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WVa1dhZjDb — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) June 3, 2020

The apartment building has been evacuated as a precaution.

ROOF COLLAPSE UPDATE : 6 floors. 150 units. Entire building will be evacuated as a precaution. Lansdale Electric working to repair wires / restore power to the block. — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) June 3, 2020

The storm brought multiple trees down across the area.

A massive one toppled over in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

An 83 mph wind gust was reported in Reading and a 72 mph one was recorded in Camden. Northeast Philadelphia had to deal with 68 mph winds, while the Philadelphia International Airport recorded 61 mph.

83 mph wind gust reported in Reading! Wow! @CBSPhilly — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) June 3, 2020

Video shows the storm bringing monsoon-like conditions when it moved through.

However, the severe weather threat is not yet over. Another round of late-day storms are expected to develop between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.