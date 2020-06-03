WEATHER ALERT:Severe Storms Packing 70-80 MPH Winds Rip Off Roofs, Leave Hundreds Of Thousands Of Customers Without Power
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms swept through the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, downing multiple trees and ripping roofs off buildings. Over 330,000 customers across the region lost power after storms packing 70 to 80 mph winds hit the area.

The Crossings at Stanbridge in Lansdale suffered a partial roof collapse when the storms barreled through the area. One person making a delivery was not injured.

The apartment building has been evacuated as a precaution.

The storm brought multiple trees down across the area.

(credit: CBS3)

A massive one toppled over in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

(credit: CBS3)

An 83 mph wind gust was reported in Reading and a 72 mph one was recorded in Camden. Northeast Philadelphia had to deal with 68 mph winds, while the Philadelphia International Airport recorded 61 mph.

Video shows the storm bringing monsoon-like conditions when it moved through.

However, the severe weather threat is not yet over. Another round of late-day storms are expected to develop between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

 

 

