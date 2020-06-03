Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A peaceful protest is planned in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fishtown Families Against Racism organized the protest and says they are protesting against racism, as well as what they call scare tactics.
On Monday night, another group of residents gathered in Fishtown armed with baseball bats, saying they were there to defend the neighborhood and discourage looting.
Fishtown Families Against Racism says the gathering of armed residents is not supported by the community at large.
The peaceful gathering is planned for 5:30 p.m.
It will take place outside the 26th District Police Station on East Girard Avenue. The event will take place rain or shine.
