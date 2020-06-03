



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of peaceful George Floyd protesters have gathered in Fishtown outside of the 26th District police headquarters on Wednesday night. Fishtown Families Against Racism organized the protest and says they are protesting against racism, as well as what they call scare tactics, after a group of residents was armed with baseball bats on Monday night.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Those residents said they were there to defend the neighborhood and discourage looting.

Police say more than 300 people are out here. Locals planned the protest in honor of #GeorgeFloyd. This is also after a group of people came to @PPD26Dist earlier in the week armed with bats saying they were there to protect the station @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wX2PsH88Yn — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) June 3, 2020

Morgan Obidowski, a co-organizer of Wednesday night’s rally, said she was “really mad” after waking up on Tuesday morning and learning about what those residents did.

“I felt I needed to show my neighbors and I needed to show my daughter that it’s not going to be tolerated in our neighborhood and we care about our neighbors, we care about our black neighbors, and we want them to feel safe,” she said.

Obidowski said it was “amazing” seeing the number of people who came out.

“We want to rise above and show that they don’t represent all of us. We want our kids and our neighbors to know that this is a community of love and respect,” she said.

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors are kneeling for 8 minutes and 45 seconds outside of the 26th Police District in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/SkaLg0apQ0 — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) June 3, 2020

The protesters knelt outside the police station to remember Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who died while in police custody after Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Church leaders asked the officers to kneel with them. One of the officers, though, asked why they won’t stand with them against police brutality.

UPDATE: Fishtown protestors, who happen to be church leaders are asking why police officers here why they will not kneel with them. Officers are asking protestors why won’t they stand with them against police brutality. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/RyE5b7zj5h — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) June 3, 2020

Girard Avenue is currently shutdown in both directions in the neighborhood.

FULL COVERAGE OF GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Another group of protesters has also been marching through Center City.

Philadelphia’s citywide curfew went into effect at 6 p.m.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.