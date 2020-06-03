



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are gearing up for another day of unrest as protests continue in the city following George Floyd’s death. Tuesday’s demonstrations were mostly peaceful as hundreds marched from City Hall to Rittenhouse Square through Old City and the Parkway.

A citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m.

Officials implemented a curfew mandate for the fourth straight night to help curb violent protests and looting.

Police say they have made 703 arrests since the unrest began Saturday for looting and curfew violations.

Update: Arrest TOTALS from Saturday, 5/30 12PM until present:

(488) CVNs*

(11) Assault on police

(3) Firearm Violations

(6) Theft

(192) Looting/Burglary

(1) Rioting

(1) Propulsion of missile

(1) Vandalism *CVNs include curfew violations and failure to disburse — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, if you’ve been hearing loud bangs across the city its because looters continue to use explosives to destroy ATMs.

An ATM machine at 26th and Brown Streets in Fairmount badly damaged the inside of a gas station when it blew up late Tuesday night.

Sources say roughly 30 ATMs were damaged across the city with an undisclosed amount of money stolen.

In South Philadelphia, an attempt to blow up a gas station ATM about 15-feet away from a gas pump failed. The owner tells CBS3 he just got a fresh supply of 13,000 gallons of gas.

On Tuesday morning, a man died after attempting to break into a North Philadelphia ATM with explosives.

