Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Frank Rizzo mural near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia was vandalized Wednesday morning. Someone splattered paint on it.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Frank Rizzo mural near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia was vandalized Wednesday morning. Someone splattered paint on it.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Like the statue, the mural on Montrose and 9th Streets has also been a source of controversy.
It was painted in 1995 and has been the target of vandals over the years.
The controversial Frank Rizzo statue was removed from the steps of the Municipal Services Building overnight Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.