



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Frank Rizzo mural near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia was vandalized Wednesday morning. Someone splattered paint on it.

This comes as Mural Arts Philadelphia, which maintains the mural, says it has decided to cease all involvement with the mural. In a statement issued Wednesday, Mural Arts says they will no longer be involved in the repair or restoration of the mural.

“We do not believe the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue, but rather it has become a painful reminder for many of the former Mayor’s legacy, and only adds to the pain and anger,” Mural Arts Philadelphia said. “We do not believe the maintenance and repair of the Rizzo mural is consistent with our mission. We think it is time for the mural to be decommissioned, and would support a unifying piece of public art in its place.”

Since the mural is on a private building, the owner would need to approve of the removal or replacement of the mural.

Like the statue, the mural on Montrose and 9th Streets has also been a source of controversy. It was painted in 1995 and has been the target of vandals over the years.

The controversial Frank Rizzo statue was removed from the steps of the Municipal Services Building overnight Wednesday.