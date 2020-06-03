



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Frank Rizzo statue in Center City was removed overnight after protesters vandalized it and tried to tear the controversial symbol down themselves. The statue which has stood on the steps of the Municipal Services Building for over a decade was removed around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews used a crane to lift and remove the 2,000-pound, 10-foot tall bronze statue. It was removed under the watchful eyes of the National Guard and very few other onlookers.

“It’s a moment that many want to see, so I guess I can represent the face of many that want to see him go,” one witness said.

The process took about an hour.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Crane and crew push and pull Frank Rizzo statue from its spot in Center City overnight. We’ll take a look at the controversy surrounding the long-standing statue on @CBSPhilly. 🎥: @FletcherRumbau1 pic.twitter.com/IVwIWN69mp — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) June 3, 2020

Unveiled in early 1999, the statue was a gift to the city paid for by Rizzo’s family and friends but for years it has been a target of vandalism. The former police commissioner and the two-term mayor was seen as a controversial figure in Philadelphia.

The South Philly native is remembered by supporters as a devoted outspoken public servant who championed the city. But Rizzo’s critics, many of them people of color, say his approach to policing and governing was corrupt and racist.

His statue was set to be moved next year but earlier this week Mayor Jim Kenney said he would expedite that timeline.

“I’ve never liked that statue. I don’t think it was deserved in the first place, and I didn’t put it there.” Kenney said. “We’re going to move it. Hopefully, another month or so. We’re going to accelerate his movement.”

The decision comes after the statue was once again vandalized this weekend after protests over the officer-involved death of George Floyd turned into chaos.

“When we first announced our decision to move the statue, we chose to do so in a way that was cost-effective, by linking it to the pending renovation of Thomas Paine Plaza,” the mayor said in a statement Wednesday morning. “That choice was a mistake—we prioritized efficiency over full recognition of what this statue represented to Black Philadelphians and members of other marginalized communities. The continued display of the statue has understandably enraged and hurt many Philadelphians, including those protesting the heinous murders of George Floyd and too many others. I have seen and heard their anguish. This statue now no longer stands in front of a building that serves all Philadelphians.”

The statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long. It is finally gone. pic.twitter.com/30f2Skpqog — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 3, 2020

The statue will be placed in secure storage by the Department of Public Property until a plan is developed to donate, relocate, or otherwise dispose of it.