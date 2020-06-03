WEATHER ALERT:Fast-Moving Derecho Leaves 3 People Dead In Montgomery County, Trail Of Destruction Across Region
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Bridge has reopened after a brief closure Wednesday afternoon due to police activity and protests in Philadelphia. The Delaware River Port Authority says all westbound traffic into Philadelphia will be diverted to I-95 until further notice.

Additionally, there is no access to I-676, Vine Street local, 5th Street or 8th Street.

All eastbound lanes of the bridge are open.

The closure came as protesters flood the streets of Philadelphia for a fifth consecutive day. A 6 p.m. curfew is once again in effect for Philadelphia.

