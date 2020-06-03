PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Bridge has reopened after a brief closure Wednesday afternoon due to police activity and protests in Philadelphia. The Delaware River Port Authority says all westbound traffic into Philadelphia will be diverted to I-95 until further notice.
Additionally, there is no access to I-676, Vine Street local, 5th Street or 8th Street.
All eastbound lanes of the bridge are open.
⚠️BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE HAS REOPENED⚠️
All westbound traffic to PA diverted 95 N/S until further notice. No access to I-676, Vine St. Local, 5th or 8th St. Eastbound lanes open at this time. pic.twitter.com/8Xrw4yEuk5
— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) June 3, 2020
The closure came as protesters flood the streets of Philadelphia for a fifth consecutive day. A 6 p.m. curfew is once again in effect for Philadelphia.
