UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an ATM explosion in Drexel Hill, Wednesday morning. Police say it happened on Township Line Road and Drexel Avenue, between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The ATM is located in a strip mall outside of a nail salon. It’s unclear if any businesses were damaged by the explosion.
Police: Someone blew up this ATM at Township Line Rd & Drexel Ave in Drexel Hill between 4:30a and 5a. ATF, Delaware County CID & Upper Darby Police are investigating. I’m told they have numerous angles from surveillance cameras of a car leaving the scene. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/rmdFAPH67I
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 3, 2020
CBS3 reporter Joe Holden was on scene Wednesday morning, where ATF, Delaware County CID and Upper Darby Police could be seen investigating.
Officials say there are numerous angles from surveillance cameras of a car leaving the scene.
It’s unclear if they got away with anything.
You must log in to post a comment.