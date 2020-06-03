CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an ATM explosion in Drexel Hill, Wednesday morning. Police say it happened on Township Line Road and Drexel Avenue, between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The ATM is located in a strip mall outside of a nail salon. It’s unclear if any businesses were damaged by the explosion.

CBS3 reporter Joe Holden was on scene Wednesday morning, where ATF, Delaware County CID and Upper Darby Police could be seen investigating.

Officials say there are numerous angles from surveillance cameras of a car leaving the scene.

It’s unclear if they got away with anything.

