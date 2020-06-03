Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials say someone tried to blow up an ATM at a gas station in South Philadelphia but the explosive failed to fully detonate. This is good news because the machine on Passyunk Avenue and 21st Street is just 15 feet away from a gas pump.
Making matters worse, the owner of the gas station says he just got a fresh supply of 13,000 gallons of fuel.
