LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The severe storms that moved through the area left a sight to behold after powerful winds sent a trampoline into wires in Lower Southampton Township. The storms knocked out power to over 700,000 customers across the region.
The storms quickly came barreling through the area on Wednesday afternoon, packing 70 to 80 mph winds.
Multiple trees were toppled across the area and the roof was partially blown off an apartment complex in Lansdale. The storms claimed the lives of two people in Montgomery County.
The National Weather Service has classified the severe storms that moved through as a derecho.
According to the National Weather Service, a derecho is a “widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term ‘straight-line wind damage’ sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.”
A second round of potentially severe storms could move through the area later tonight. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding area until 10 p.m.
