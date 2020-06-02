



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amid chaos and pandemic, today is primary day in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia’s citywide 6 p.m. curfew has been extended until 8:30 p.m. for tonight only to allow travel to and from polling locations for voters.

Officials also confirm that no voter will face arrest or law enforcement action while trying to vote in the city today.

The Kimmel Center is serving as the polling place for nine different polling precincts.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Election officials are asking people to practice social distancing.

Poll workers are wearing masks and hand sanitizer is available.

Despite the Kimmel Center and other polling places being open, city and state officials are urging people to vote-by-mail.

A new state law allows any voter to vote-by-mail, but with the pandemic and unrest, there are some concerns about how quickly votes will be counted.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order last night extending the deadline for mail-in ballots. If you live in Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery or Philadelphia County, your ballot has until June 9 to reach election officials.

Pennsylvania 2020 Primary Results

However, it still must be postmarked no later than today.

Voter Ellen Adair said this was not an election to sit out.

“There’s a lot going on in the universe right now and whatever the maximum amount of chaos they can bring, we have a job to combat that and you have the power to stand up and do something,” Adair said.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.