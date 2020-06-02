



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University has released its plans for reopening in the fall. The university says they are working to reopen for in-person classes on time and in a safe manner.

“In the past several weeks, more than 150 of Temple’s best faculty, staff and administrators have been laying out the plans for our safe return this fall,” Temple University President Richard Englert said in a statement Tuesday. “While many questions remain, I am confident we can open on time as a residential university, and operate in a way that reduces the risks to our community’s health while continuing to offer quality educational experiences to our students.”

The university will be able to reopen once Gov. Tom Wolf moves Philadelphia into the green phase.

“However, that does not mean Temple will resume normal operations on that date,” Englert said. “Like the state, Temple will also use phases to ramp up its operations. Supervisors and managers will notify faculty and employees when university operations are ready for their return.”

The university says everyone must wear face coverings in buildings and are encouraged to use them everywhere on campus. Masks will be available for those who don’t have one and for those visiting campus.

There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the campuses, along with reminders to avoid touching your face after touching surfaces. There will also be social distancing reminders on floors and walls of campus buildings. Classrooms and other spaces will have similar distancing requirements.

New plexiglass shields will be installed in reception areas to ensure safe separation in places where distancing might be difficult. They are also removing some seats in public spaces to de-densify areas as much as possible.

In the meantime, Temple is preparing a complete employee guide that will include personal health and safety information as well as instructions for faculty and staff requiring accommodations.

“We expect that conditions will continue to improve so that we will be able to open for on-campus activities when the fall semester begins on Aug. 24,” Englert said.

They also said they expect learning to be blended in the fall, with classes being taught both in-person and virtually.