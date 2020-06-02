PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia athletes have been using their platforms to bring awareness to oppression and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Now, Sixers star Ben Simmons is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s message to governors saying they should call in the National Guard to maintain order as violent protesters continue to loot and set fire to cities across the United States.
Simmons posted on Twitter calling President Trump “cowardly” early Tuesday morning.
“This is not what a leader looks like,” the tweet read. “His actions and cold words are cowardly. Do not allow these messages of hate and divide draw your attention away from the REAL goal of UNITY and EQUALITY which is achieved through LOVE and COMPASSION. I love y’all, stay safe.”
Let me be clear. I will ALWAYS fight for equality and unity. If you call yourself a fan of me but do not agree with EQUALITY and UNITY for everyone then I don’t want or need you in my corner.
— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) June 2, 2020
The message being delivered during powerful, peaceful protests bringing awareness to oppression and social injustices is being drowned by the violence ensuing.
Simmons is also letting fans know if they don’t agree with his call for “equality and unity” then he doesn’t need them supporting him.
