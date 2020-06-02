Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Did you hear a loud boom last night? Well, if you live in Philadelphia you may have heard it. Eyewitness News is told it was likely somebody blowing up an ATM machine.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Did you hear a loud boom last night? Well, if you live in Philadelphia you may have heard it. Eyewitness News is told it was likely somebody blowing up an ATM machine.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Video from Amber Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington shows an ATM blown apart with the main compartment pried open.
It was just one of several ATMs destroyed overnight.
In all, CBS3 has received more than 10 reports of explosions.
You must log in to post a comment.