CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Did you hear a loud boom last night? Well, if you live in Philadelphia you may have heard it. Eyewitness News is told it was likely somebody blowing up an ATM machine.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Video from Amber Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington shows an ATM blown apart with the main compartment pried open.

Several Loud Booms Heard Throughout Philadelphia Overnight May Have Been ATM Explosions

It was just one of several ATMs destroyed overnight.

In all, CBS3 has received more than 10 reports of explosions.

Comments