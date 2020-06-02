KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A group of protesters gathered outside of the King of Prussia Mall Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Mall Boulevard where a few dozen protesters stood in an intersection, blocking vehicles.
This is the fourth day of protests in the Philadelphia area following the death of George Floyd.
Twelve people were arrested after looters attempted to break into the King of Prussia Mall during the overnight hours Sunday.
They have been charged with riot and other related offenses.
The CBS3 cameras spotted broken windows outside of the Macy’s department store.
Windows were also smashed at the AT&T store on Route 202 and Allendale Road.
The King of Prussia Mall remains closed.
