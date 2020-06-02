PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Center City pharmacy was looted on Saturday night where approximately $40,000 in cash was taken. Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects for the incident that happened at Pickwick Pharmacy at 1700 Market St. on Saturday around 8:15 p.m.
Police say an unknown white male smashed the pharmacy’s glass door, giving a group access to the business.
Approximately $40,000 in cash was taken, along with prescription drugs and other various items.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say the suspect who originally gained access to the pharmacy appears to be a white male with a thin build. He was riding a dark-colored bike and had a red or orange food delivery-type backpack.
If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 215-686-3093/3094.
You must log in to post a comment.