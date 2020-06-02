PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARYFull Election Results
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a rooming home in Frankford. According to officials, the man was discovered just before 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in a home along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was discovered in the living room of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made as police try to piece together what happened.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

