PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a rooming home in Frankford. According to officials, the man was discovered just before 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in a home along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say the man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was discovered in the living room of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made as police try to piece together what happened.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
