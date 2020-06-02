



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s sports teams are speaking out after the death of George Floyd and a weekend of protests, violence and looting in the city. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie released a statement Tuesday. He says silence is not an option.

“It is our shared responsibility to address the pain and combat systematic racism. There is so much we can all do to improve our unequal system of justice, our schools and our communities. This is a time for leadership. A time for us to be united in action,” Lurie said, in part.

Statement from Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman/CEO pic.twitter.com/Qwp7RZ9ofT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2020

The Eagles were not the only team to speak out.

The Phillies also tweeted a statement Tuesday, saying “it is our hope that George Floyd’s senseless death forces us to confront the difficult truths about racism in America. We must all play a role in addressing the systematic failures that have led to this difficult point.”

The Flyers tweeted “we don’t have the answers, but this much we know… We believe in racial equality without exception, and our hearts are broken.”

The Sixers tweeted out a statement Sunday, saying “our black community and people of color continue to face racism, prejudice and injustice. It is unacceptable and we cannot and will not tolerate it in our community.”

A statement from the Philadelphia 76ers. pic.twitter.com/saDLjPDoF4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 31, 2020

The Union say “racism and hatred of any form is entirely unacceptable, now or ever. The black community and people of color in Philadelphia and throughout this country deserve dignity and respect.

Also on Tuesday, Sixers point guard Ben Simmons called out President Donald Trump.