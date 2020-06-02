



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local lawmakers are coming together to try to lessen the tension and get the conversation going on reforms as there’s currently a lot of turmoil in Philadelphia. The anger is real and the carnage is everywhere. In the midst of all the yelling, officials joined forces to lay out a list of proposals for police reform that they think will help with their officer relations in the city.

“Our police officers should be mandated reporters to report any misconduct they see in the police department,” said Pennsylvania state House Rep. Jordan Harris.

Also included in their outline to Mayor Jim Kenney, Gov. Tom Wolf and the City Council, was overhauling the Philadelphia Police Department’s disciplinary code and urging the governor to establish a Civil Unrest Damage Recovery Fund.

They want state legislation to outlaw the police chokehold or using pressure to airways while detaining citizens and require law enforcement officers to be regularly evaluated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It needed to be done. It’s time,” said Mahcaiyah Wearing-Gooden of East Lansdowne.

After a heated argument between an officer and another protester, Wearing-Gooden offered to pray for him.

“Not all protesters are looters and rioters. Not all killers are cops. There’s a good and bad side to everyone and we gotta learn how to differentiate,” she said.

This is a tough time for many as emotions remain heightened and protests continue. Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier confirms she helped to arrange a meeting between West Philadelphia protest organizers, police and the mayor set for Sunday.