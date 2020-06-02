PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that the cashless, All-Electronic Tolling system will now be permanent. The system was installed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
This decision has resulted in approximately 500 employees layoffs, primarily toll collectors and fare-collection personnel.
“I deeply regret that we have reached this point, but the world has been irrevocably changed by the global pandemic,” said PTC CEO Mark P. Compton. “This pandemic had a much greater impact than anyone could have foreseen. The PA Turnpike has not been spared from COVID-19.”
The PTC says there will be no return to cash collections on the turnpike.
Tolls will be assessed through E-ZPass or a PA Turnpike Toll By Plate that will be sent through the mail.
“This is a painful day for all of us at the Commission,” said Compton.
