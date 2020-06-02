PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighborhoods impacted by looting in Philadelphia are getting a little help cleaning up the mess from the community. The North Broad Renaissance was out cleaning heavily damaged areas of Broad Street Monday afternoon.

Executive Director Shalimar Thomas tells CBS3 it was “motivating and encouraging” to see the community help clean the impacted areas in Philadelphia.

On Sunday night, members of the North Broad Renaissance went out to examine where the hard hit spots in North Philadelphia were.

“There was still activity taking place, so we were really able to get an understanding of where the hard-hit areas are,” Thomas said. “I spoke to our cleaning team Sunday night, and myself and her, we just coordinated efforts to have an all hands on deck. We knew the areas we needed to hit.”

UPDATE: We are currently at Broad and Thompson and will wrap-up for the day from there. Please be safe as activity is being reported at some locations throughout the city. Thank you to everyone who has supported NBR and the community! #ThinkBroad #BringaBroomPHL pic.twitter.com/evudCrIzdE — North Broad (@ThinkBroad_) June 1, 2020

It is part of one of the organization’s programs to clean parts of the Broad Street corridor every day, but yesterday they had to immediately spring into action and work on cleaning the entire corridor.

“We just had to go ahead and really address the areas that were hard hit,” Thomas said. “The businesses that had broken glass because, you know, ultimately our goal is to keep North Broad clean and safe.”

Business owners Thomas has spoken with are distraught. Prior to the looting in Philadelphia, the North Broad Renaissance was working with businesses as the prepared to reopen after months of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia is expected to move into the yellow phase on Friday and businesses are waiting for a date they can reopen.

“We were just getting ready to enter the yellow phase and talk businesses starting to reopen gradually and safely so we can help businesses already in economic stress prior to this,” Thomas said. “And this just added another layer to what we have to do. Businesses like the North Broad Renaissance across the city are working to keep our corridors healthy, safe and improve the quality of life and attract businesses and retain businesses. When things like this happen, it puts our efforts back.”

