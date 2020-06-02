Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters are marching in Philadelphia for a fourth consecutive day. Chopper 3 was live over a demonstration that started at City Hall Tuesday and has been on the move.
It appears as though the group is moving in the Spring Garden section of the city.
Hundreds of protesters are calling for an end to police brutality following the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
So far, Tuesday’s demonstration has been peaceful. Philadelphia police and the National Guard are monitoring the situation.
Philadelphia’s curfew will go into effect at 8:30 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.