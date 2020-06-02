PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia Tuesday morning to speak about the unrest across the country. Biden will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.
He spent Monday meeting with African-American leaders at the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware to talk about how to diffuse the tension.
If elected in November, Biden says he will address institutional racism during his first 100 days in office.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“What we did in our administration is, we set up in the Justice Department the ability for the Civil Rights Division to look at the practices and policies of police departments,” Biden said. “That’s why we were able to stop stop-and-frisk, and reestablish that with more teeth in it because we also have to fundamentally change the way police are trained.”
After the meeting, Biden also knelt in solidarity with local protesters.
YOU CAN WATCH JOE BIDEN’S PRESS CONFERENCE ON CBSN PHILLY.
You must log in to post a comment.