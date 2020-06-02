ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Seventeen people were arrested in Atlantic City after peaceful George Floyd protests turned violent. The individuals were arrested Monday for looting businesses and destroying the city.
“As a native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, I experienced a range of emotions this past weekend as I witnessed the peaceful protests to George Floyd’s murder, and then the chaotic opportunistic looting carried out by those who could care less about social justice,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said. “I am extremely disappointed in those individuals and their attack on our city.”
17 Arrested During Rioting, Curfew in Effect for Atlantic City – For Immediate Release: June 1, 2020 On May 31, 2020, seventeen people were arrested during hours-longrioting and looting that took place in the Cent… More info: https://t.co/lzmIwwyyFz pic.twitter.com/Fxz7Ze9R7d
— AtlanticCityPD (@AtlanticCityPD) June 1, 2020
Tyner says due to social media and other technology, more arrests will occur.
Tyner says he stands with the peaceful protesters but the violent actions “in no way represent a positive contribution to the dialogue necessary to effect real change in our country.”
A curfew has been implemented in Atlantic City from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. through June 8.
