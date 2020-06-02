CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware River Port Authority has issued a travel alert for the Ben Franklin Bridge.

All westbound traffic to Pennsylvania is being diverted to I-95 north or south until further notice.

There is no access to I-676 and Vine Street coming across the bridge.

The eastbound lanes are open at this time.

On Monday, it was a chaotic situation on the Vine Street Expressway after Philadelphia police tear-gassed demonstrators. Several arrests were made.

There is currently a protest around Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Philadelphia’s curfew will go into effect at 8:30 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

