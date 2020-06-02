Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health care workers are going door-to-door to offer COVID-19 testing to seniors and other vulnerable residents. Public health officials teamed up with the Wilmington Housing Authority to test residents in 10 high-rise buildings over the next week.
Senior citizens and low-income communities are experiencing disproportionate rates of infection.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Officials hope this outreach changes that trend.
As of Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 9,685.
You must log in to post a comment.