DOVER, Del. (CBS) — In Delaware, officials are turning from concerns about the coronavirus to dealing with the discord from protests and looting in some communities. Before addressing promising news of a state entering another phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. John Carney reflected on how Delaware has been impacted by ongoing George Floyd protests.
“We saw, over the weekend, peaceful demonstrations that started here in the city of Wilmington on Saturday and devolved late Saturday evening into violence and looting,” Carney said. “During the course of this pandemic, the inequities in our society have been laid bare.”
Wilmington’s downtown area saw violence and looting Saturday night, where a number of businesses were damaged.
Dover officials declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew Sunday, which will remain in effect until further notice.
All of this is happening in the midst of a state that is seeing a decline in coronavirus cases and deaths. Delaware is about to enter phase two of reopening more businesses, increasing occupancy and raising limits on indoor gatherings.
“What I’ve seen on the ground, by and large, has been very positive. We are asking business owners to follow the guidance. If we do that, we’ll be able to continue to control the virus from spreading,” Carney said.
