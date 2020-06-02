Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four teenagers were badly injured after a two-car crash in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Grant and Bustleton Avenues.
Police tell Eyewitness News the four teenagers were ejected.
Two are in critical condition and the driver of the other car is stable.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
