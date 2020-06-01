Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters are marching on the Vine Street Expressway, causing backups on I-676 Monday afternoon. The “Justice for George Floyd” rally started at police headquarters at 8th and Race Streets Monday afternoon.
Chopper 3 was over the large crowd as they began to march.
Protesters say they are gathering to declare their solidarity with the protests against police brutality in Minneapolis.
A 6 p.m. curfew is again in effect for Philadelphia as members of the National Guard have arrived in the city.
