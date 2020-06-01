PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is suspending its subway, bus and trolley service in Center City at noon until further notice due to expected demonstrations. This comes after two consecutive days of looting and vandalism in the city after protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent.
SEPTA says bus routes will be detoured or suspended south of Vine Street, north of South Street, and east-west river-to-river. In addition, trolley routes will be limited to service to-and-from 30th Street and out into neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia.
Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will make all scheduled stops until 1 p.m., but Center City stops will be skipped after that.
The west end of the Market-Frankford line will operate between 69th Street and 30th Street. On the east end, service will run between Girard and Frankford Transportation Center.
On the north end of the Broad Street Line, trains will operate between Fern Rock Transportation Center and Girard Station. On the south portion of the line, service will operate between Ellsworth/Federal and NRG Stations.
The National Guard has arrived in Philadelphia following a weekend of unrest.
