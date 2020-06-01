Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says it plans to operate scheduled services on Tuesday after suspending services Monday due to demonstrations in the city. Services will resume when the Philadelphia citywide curfew is lifted at 6 a.m.
SEPTA says bus, subway and trolley services that were suspended in Center City will resume Tuesday, which is primary election day in Pennsylvania. Click here to find your polling location.
However, SEPTA says delays and other changes are possible so riders should check for updates throughout the day.
